Mahanagar Gas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.89 crore, up 68.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.89 crore in December 2021 up 68.5% from Rs. 666.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.79 crore in December 2021 down 73.85% from Rs. 217.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.93 crore in December 2021 down 62.94% from Rs. 337.11 crore in December 2020.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.99 in December 2020.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 828.85 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)