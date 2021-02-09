MARKET NEWS

Mahanagar Gas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 666.40 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 666.40 crore in December 2020 down 18.64% from Rs. 819.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.21 crore in December 2020 up 16.75% from Rs. 186.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.11 crore in December 2020 up 17.28% from Rs. 287.43 crore in December 2019.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 21.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.84 in December 2019.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,110.50 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.

Mahanagar Gas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations666.40548.95819.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations666.40548.95819.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials214.40177.13354.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.070.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.9124.8119.18
Depreciation44.1242.4641.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.35125.99186.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.60178.63217.41
Other Income20.3918.4328.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.99197.06245.98
Interest1.722.031.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax291.27195.03244.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax291.27195.03244.36
Tax74.0650.6958.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities217.21144.34186.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period217.21144.34186.05
Equity Share Capital98.7898.7898.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.9914.6118.84
Diluted EPS21.9914.6118.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.9914.6118.84
Diluted EPS21.9914.6118.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Gas #Refineries #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

