Mahanagar Gas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 666.40 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.40 crore in December 2020 down 18.64% from Rs. 819.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.21 crore in December 2020 up 16.75% from Rs. 186.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.11 crore in December 2020 up 17.28% from Rs. 287.43 crore in December 2019.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 21.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.84 in December 2019.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,110.50 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.