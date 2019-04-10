Mahanagar Gas Q4 PAT seen up 41% YoY to Rs. 147.4 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs. 147.4 crore up 41% year-on-year (down 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 755.8 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 237 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.