App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahanagar Gas Q3 operating earnings weak; key highlights from analysts concall

The CAPEX for 9MFY20 stood at Rs 300 crore, for the full year- CAPEX is expected to be Rs 450-500 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahanagar Gas reported a 31 percent sequential decline in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 186 crore on revenue of Rs 744 crore that dropped 5 percent compared to September quarter.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5 percent QoQ to Rs 258 crore and margin contracted 20bps to 34.7 percent in quarter ended December 2019, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 271 crore and 35.4 percent respectively.

EBITDA per unit was lower than expectations at Rs 9.2, against the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged at Rs 9.6 per unit.

Close

Here are the highlights of Mahanagar Gas' earnings conference call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

related news

Management participants: Sanjib Datta - MD, Deepak Sawant - Deputy MD, SM Ranade – CFO, Rajesh Wagle – Senior VP (Marketing)

The company added 31,006 domestic PNG households connections, and added 74 Industrial & commercial customers. As on 31 Dec 2019, there are total of 3997 industrial & commercial customers.

As on Q3FY20, there are 248 CNG station supplying 7.42 lakh vehicles. The aggregate of steel and PE pipeline network stood at 5513 kilometers.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

In Raigarh GA – the company added 6,000 PNG connections and 13 CNG station is currently operational in this area. CNG sales in Raigarh are at 32 kg per day and are expected to go up as more stations become operational in this area.

The sales volumes have grown by 3 percent YoY. The CNG sales volume grew by 2.4 percent YoY, while PNG (domestic) & PNG (Industrial/ commercial) grew by 6.6 percent and 3 percent respectively. The total PNG volumes grew by 4.8 percent YoY.

The gross margin stood at 56.7 percent in Q3FY20 compared to 49.1 percent in Q3FY19 mainly on account of higher volumes in CNG and PNG connections, better realization and lower cost of spot gas used for industrial & commercial sectors.

The CAPEX for 9MFY20 stood at Rs 300 crore, for the full year- CAPEX is expected to be Rs 450-500 crore. The CAPEX spent on Raigarh is so far Rs 100 crore. The majority of CAPEX is being spent on GA-1 and GA-2.

The volume growth is expected to be slightly higher than this quarter going ahead. The peak volumes expected in Raigarh in the next 3-5 yrs time-frame to be 0.6 MMSCMD.

In the recent Union budget – the government announced to expand the gas grid to 27,000 km from 16,000 km and plans to facilitate transparency in price discovery is likely to strengthen natural gas market in India and support further expansion of CGD.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #Mahanagar Gas #Results #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.