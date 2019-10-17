Mahanagar Gas Q2 PAT seen up 64.2% YoY to Rs. 224 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs. 224 crore up 64.2% year-on-year (up 31.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 798 crore, according to Sharekhan.

