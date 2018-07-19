Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT may dip 9.9% YoY to Rs. 112 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs. 112 crore down 9.9% year-on-year (up 7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 594 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 187 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.