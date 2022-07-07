 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT may dip 26.7% YoY to Rs. 149.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 119.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,350.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs. 149.7 crore down 26.7% year-on-year (up 13.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 119.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,350.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 22.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 234.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

