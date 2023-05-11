Mahanagar Gas expects volume growth of 5-6% in FY24: MD

MGL reported a net profit of Rs 790 crore in FY23, 32 percent higher than the Rs 596 crore it recorded in FY22.

Mahanagar Gas expects volume growth of around 5-6 percent in the financial year 2023-24, Managing Director Ashu Shinghal told Moneycontrol.

In the event that there are no market disruptions, volume growth in the financial year may increase to as much as 7-8 percent, Shinghal said.

The city gas distributor reported a net profit of Rs 790 crore in FY23, 32 percent higher than the Rs 596 crore it recorded in FY22.

In Q4, MGL beat market expectations and posted a net profit of Rs 268.8 crore, more than double the Rs 131.8 crore clocked in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Edited excerpts:

How was MGL’s growth in FY23?

Growth can be divided in two numbers. One is the volume growth which has come up by 14 percent from earlier 3 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day) in FY22 to 3.4 mmscmd in FY23. The other part is about the revenue growth, it has again gone up substantially, primarily because the prices were increased. And third is the margin, it also increased in the range of 30 percent, both at EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) level and PAT (profit after tax) level. So, the increase is because the prices were reduced for HPHT (High Pressure, High Temperature) gas, and also we could increase the prices in two or three tranches.

Therefore, we could pass on the high cost of procurement to the customers, maintaining our margins. Our margins are typically in the range of Rs 8 to 10. And this year, we have increased the margin from Rs 8.5- 9.5 per SCM (standard cubic meter). Therefore, the PAT has gone up.

What led to a slump of around 5 percent in CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) volumes in Q4?

The prices were slightly higher for CNG in Q4; prices were at Rs 89.50. On February 1, we reduced prices from Rs 89.50 to Rs 87, and on April 8, we reduced prices from Rs 87 to Rs 79—a further decline of Rs 8. So, prices at Rs 89.5 were slightly on the higher side and that is the reason that CNG volumes have come down slightly in Q4.

Do we expect volume growth with the recent price cut?

Yes. We expect volume growth of around 5-6 percent in FY24, and if all things go in our way, then maybe we can see volume growth of 7 percent to 8 percent.

What is the capex for FY24 and can you give the breakup of that?

For the next year, we are planning capex of around Rs 700- 800 crore. The budget is yet to be approved, but that should be in this range only. Typically, almost 50 percent to 60 percent goes in domestic PNG and the balance goes in the CNG segment and operational capex. The capex for FY23 was around Rs 600 crore.

How do you plan to finance capex?

We have internally available resources, around Rs 1,400-1,500 crore is available on our balance sheet. Capex will be funded through PAT also; this year we have Rs 790 crore as PAT. If we minus depreciation and dividend; we have almost Rs 230 crore depreciation and 260 crore is paid as a dividend. So, if we balance it out, we have around Rs 750 crore kitty for this year itself. So, in the cash flow itself, we will be able to manage the capex. Current internal generation will be sufficient to maintain capital expenditure for the next year. The off-cycle expenditure, like Rs 500 crore for Unison Enviro acquisition, will be funded through the available balance sheet funds.

What are MGL plans for infrastructure development in FY24?

Infrastructure development is on two counts. One is the 3 lakh domestic PNG connections we completed in 2022-23. We expect similar numbers for 2023-24. We did 25 new CNG stations and 41 upgradations in FY23, total around 66 stations. For FY24, we want to increase number of new CNG stations from 25 to 40 or around that number, and upgradation will be on 30-40 stations. So, cumulatively, we expect that CNG stations will be in the range of 70 to 80, including new station and upgradation.

What is your outlook on LNG prices?

LNG prices are coming down substantially. Around 7 to 8 months ago, it was in the range of $24-$25 per MMBTU (million metric British thermal unit). Now it is around $10 per MMBTU or less than $10 per MMBTU. So we expect similar trend to continue for at least a few months or may be for the whole financial year, because the winters are over in Europe and the demand has come down for LNG. We expect the worst is over and this whole financial year the prices should be in the range of around maybe $7-8 to $14-15 per MMBTU, which is a good sign for the industry.

What is your strategy for acquisitions and how many companies has MGL identified for that?

Recently we have announced publicly about one acquisition of Unison Enviro Private Limited. So that will be concluded somewhere in October-November, after five years are completed in September 2023. There is a five-year lock-in period of 2 GAs out of 3 GAs. So after that is over and regulatory approval is received, we can expect to conclude that deal in October or November this year. Besides this, we have not yet zeroed into any other company. We are exploring and scouting for a good opportunity. Then we will take a decision on that.

How much is the company planning to invest in acquisitions?

The one which is already announced is Rs 530 crore. The others are not yet frozen. It depends on the prospect and the future potential of that entity and the size of that entity. Currently nothing is available, so we can't throw any numbers on that.

What is MGL’s business mix in terms of CNG and PNG?

In terms of volumes, around 70 percent volume goes to CNG and then 15 percent to domestic PNG and 15 percent to IMC, that is industrial and commercial. Margins are slightly better in CNG and slightly less in PNG and IMC. Gross margin levels are around Rs 19 for CNG and domestic PNG, and industrial and commercial is around Rs 10.

Other than APM gas, what gas are you acquiring? And how much are you paying for that?

APM gas is regulated at $6.5 per MMBTU. Besides this, we are meeting some of our requirements through term LNG in the form of Reliance Gas from HPHT or in the Brent link gas from Reliance and old contracts. So, it's a total portfolio management. Some of it is also coming through spot. So, Rs 6.5 is the cost of procurement for APM gas. Other gas ranges from $10 to $14 per MMBTU. Term contracts are based on crude. HPHT has a ceiling of $12.5 which is for Reliance gas. Henry Hub is in the range of $13 and Brent is hovering around the similar range of $11 to $12.

When do you expect gas pricing freedom?

Kirit Parikh committee has earlier recommended pricing freedom by 2027. But Cabinet, in its judgment, was silent about it. That means the price ceiling will remain till the time government takes a call. So, since that clause has been removed from the Kirit Parikh recommendation by the Government of India, so we expect that the ceiling will remain for some time to come, unless government changes its mind. The ceiling is expected to continue for some time, at least for three, four years or maybe more than that.

What are the challenges faced by MGL regarding PNG expansion?

One challenge is the execution challenge which means limited working season in Mumbai. It's hardly four months working season, other months are rainy season and permission is not given for doing the execution part. The second is there are a lot many utilities underground in Mumbai and nearby areas, which makes us very difficult to make any progress. The third is the concretization of the roads. So it is very slow progress to break the road and lay our pipelines.

The other part is financial because the reinstatement charges are very high. So almost 70 percent of our domestic PNG pipeline laying consists of reinstatement charges, which is very high. There was a Government of India order to regularize that across the states. So it has not been adopted by few of the states including Maharashtra. So we are taking it with the Government of Maharashtra to see if they can regularize that, which will make it more viable for PNG segment to lay our pipelines and start more distribution of PNG connections to the households.​

The government aims to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy basket. What needs to be done to achieve the target?

The targets are very aspirational from 6 percent to 15 percent, which is two and a half times the number. The primary energy basket is growing at around 3-4 percent in India. So, if you take that in account, the numbers should be four times of what the current consumption in India, which is around 600 mmscmd by 2030 or 2032 or something in that period. So, those numbers if we add up industry-wise, some growth will definitely come from fertilizer segment. The other will be the refinery. The third and most promising is the CGD sector. And, others could be new applications like LNG applications or in power sector or some other areas where the gas can go or other industries – steel and cement and so on and so forth.

So, the numbers are difficult, but definitely if government comes out with policies of having some pollution-related advantages which gas has over the other fuels, if that is loaded into the pricing, particularly in power sector, then it makes more sense to push gas into the power sector. Otherwise, the only bright spot in the whole gas consumption could be refinery and city gas distribution. Fertilizer, obviously, will have a ceiling after few years because if more fertilizer plants are not coming, then it won't grow to a greater level. And besides this, the newer applications, like waterways, some more applications will come up. LNG and long-term haulage can come up. And similar such applications if they are promoted by the government, then they also pick up in four, five years from now.

A recent report suggested push for the use of electric vehicles in India. As a gas player, how is that going to impact MGL?

It will impact us but we have to wait and watch because two-wheelers will be the first segment which will get converted into electric vehicles, then three-wheelers. We anyway don't sell any CNG to two-wheelers. So, it is out of our business segment. Three-wheelers also the volumes are low as far as CNG is concerned. So, we will get impacted in case more three-wheelers get converted into EVs, but at the same time the numbers are also growing. So infrastructure needs to be picked up. So, we may have some negatives on three-wheelers, but four-wheelers definitely will take some more time to penetrate. Why I say so is because CNG is also running into the vehicles which are costing from Rs. 4 to 7 lakh, whereas EVs as of now is in the range of Rs. 11 to Rs. 15 to Rs. 17 lakh. So, the upfront cost is high, the infrastructure to charge EV is still not available. So, some of those factors will be critical in determining penetration into the four-wheeler segment.

What are MGL's initiatives regarding green economy?

For green transition, comparatively gas is cleaner than diesel and petrol, as well as coal. So, if electricity is generated from coal on the overall generation to usage basis, CNG has lesser footprint of carbon emissions.

We are also trying to do net zero calculations for the company for SCOPE 1 and SCOPE 2, and ultimately SCOPE 3. So many compressors are running on electricity. So our carbon emission footprint is low. If we can use some of green energy to the electricity part, that will make us more green. The other part is that if we go for compressed biogas, that will mitigate numbers of CO2 emissions which are there in the CNG segment.