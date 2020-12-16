Mahan Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 11.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020 down 704.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020 down 716.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.27 on November 23, 2020 (BSE)