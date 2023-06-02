Mahan Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 81.34% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.29 0.19 Other Operating Income 0.07 -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.34 0.29 0.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.24 0.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 -0.12 0.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.01 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.10 -0.03 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.10 -0.03 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.10 -0.04 Exceptional Items -0.06 -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.10 -0.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.10 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.10 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited