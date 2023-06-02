English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahan Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 81.34% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahan Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 81.34% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 26.94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.48 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -4.00% over the last 12 months.
    Mahan Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.290.19
    Other Operating Income0.07----
    Total Income From Operations0.340.290.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.240.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-0.120.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.10-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.10-0.03
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.10-0.04
    Exceptional Items-0.06----
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.10-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.10-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.10-0.04
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.03-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.03-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

