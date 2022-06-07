 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahan Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahan Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 7.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 98.53% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.50 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.05% returns over the last 6 months and 85.19% over the last 12 months.

Mahan Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.19 0.32 0.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.19 0.32 0.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.21 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -0.02 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.06 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.03 -1.90
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.03 -1.90
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.03 -1.90
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.72
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.03 -2.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.03 -2.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.03 -2.62
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 -0.73
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 -0.73
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
