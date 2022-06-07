Mahan Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 7.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 98.53% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.50 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.05% returns over the last 6 months and 85.19% over the last 12 months.