Mahan Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 10.17% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 92.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.54 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.