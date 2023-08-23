English
    Mahan Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahan Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 10.17% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 92.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.54 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.

    Mahan Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.260.19
    Other Operating Income0.090.070.01
    Total Income From Operations0.220.340.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.090.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.16-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.02-0.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.02-0.09
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.01-0.09
    Exceptional Items---0.06--
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.05-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.05-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.05-0.09
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

