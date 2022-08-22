Mahan Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 189.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 189.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 57.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 12 months.