Mahan Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 189.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahan Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 189.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 57.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 12 months.

Mahan Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.19 0.19 0.07
Other Operating Income 0.01 -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.19 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 0.12 0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.03 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.03 -0.06
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.03 -0.06
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.04 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.04 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.04 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.04 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.01 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.01 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
