Mahan Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 34200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 34200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 73.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.35 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)