Mahan Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 180.7% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.