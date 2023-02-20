Mahan Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 180.7% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Mahan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.44 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 12 months.