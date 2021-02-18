Mahan Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 66.23% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahan Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 66.23% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 91.13% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 91.03% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.
Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.29 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|Mahan Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.03
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.03
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|0.04
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.46
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.49
|-0.78
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.49
|-0.78
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.49
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.49
|-0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.49
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.49
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|36.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited