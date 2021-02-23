Mahan Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 66.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 66.23% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 91.13% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 91.03% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

Mahan Ind shares closed at 0.26 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.84% over the last 12 months.