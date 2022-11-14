Mahamaya Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore in September 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 124.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 up 78.12% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2021.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 68.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.06% over the last 12 months.