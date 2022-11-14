English
    Mahamaya Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore in September 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 124.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 up 78.12% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2021.

    Mahamaya Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

    Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 68.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.06% over the last 12 months.

    Mahamaya Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations164.16144.79124.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations164.16144.79124.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.74121.9298.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.64-3.386.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.491.12
    Depreciation1.621.531.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1121.0415.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.362.142.03
    Other Income0.170.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.532.162.06
    Interest0.500.560.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.031.601.08
    Exceptional Items0.73----
    P/L Before Tax1.761.601.08
    Tax0.490.450.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.271.150.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.271.150.71
    Equity Share Capital16.4316.4314.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.700.48
    Diluted EPS0.770.700.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.700.48
    Diluted EPS0.770.700.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm