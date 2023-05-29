Mahamaya Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.38 crore, up 32.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.38 crore in March 2023 up 32.83% from Rs. 141.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 34.66% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.92% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 64.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.