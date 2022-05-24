Mahamaya Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.82 crore, up 39.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.82 crore in March 2022 up 39.45% from Rs. 101.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 down 54.72% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2021.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 67.55 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -24.40% over the last 12 months.