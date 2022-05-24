Mahamaya Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.82 crore, up 39.45% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.82 crore in March 2022 up 39.45% from Rs. 101.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 down 54.72% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2021.
Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.
Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 67.55 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -24.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.82
|137.33
|101.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.82
|137.33
|101.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.10
|113.70
|90.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.79
|8.08
|5.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-8.18
|-13.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.75
|1.05
|1.71
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.52
|1.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.77
|18.35
|11.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.39
|2.82
|4.53
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.03
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.74
|2.85
|4.82
|Interest
|1.17
|1.35
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.57
|1.50
|2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.57
|1.50
|2.94
|Tax
|0.62
|0.50
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.95
|1.00
|2.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.95
|1.00
|2.10
|Equity Share Capital
|16.43
|14.77
|14.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.68
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.68
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.68
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.68
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes