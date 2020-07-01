Mahamaya Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore in March 2020 down 12.33% from Rs. 109.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 115.11% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2020 down 14% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 77.95 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -53.11% over the last 12 months.