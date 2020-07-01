Mahamaya Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore in March 2020 down 12.33% from Rs. 109.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 115.11% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2020 down 14% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019.
Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 77.95 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -53.11% over the last 12 months.
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.85
|82.06
|109.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.85
|82.06
|109.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.25
|61.16
|94.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.28
|2.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.41
|-2.18
|-14.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.12
|2.78
|3.21
|Depreciation
|1.62
|1.51
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.38
|16.05
|17.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.06
|2.46
|3.87
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.04
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.54
|2.50
|4.39
|Interest
|3.41
|1.80
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.70
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.70
|1.74
|Tax
|0.24
|0.31
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.39
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.39
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.29
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.29
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.29
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.29
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am