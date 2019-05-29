Mahamaya Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, down 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in March 2019 down 9.34% from Rs. 120.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 79.16% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019 down 36.37% from Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2018.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2018.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 175.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 163.55% returns over the last 6 months and 157.54% over the last 12 months.