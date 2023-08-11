English
    Mahamaya Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 220.20 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.20 crore in June 2023 up 52.08% from Rs. 144.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 7.19% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2023 up 24.66% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2022.

    Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

    Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 69.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.64% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.

    Mahamaya Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.20188.38144.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.20188.38144.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.82153.11121.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.33--0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.042.95-3.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.962.011.49
    Depreciation1.731.471.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7027.0921.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.701.742.14
    Other Income0.170.660.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.872.412.16
    Interest1.421.340.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.451.071.60
    Exceptional Items0.05----
    P/L Before Tax1.501.071.60
    Tax0.430.450.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.621.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.621.15
    Equity Share Capital16.4316.4316.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.380.70
    Diluted EPS0.650.380.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.380.70
    Diluted EPS0.650.380.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

