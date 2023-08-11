Mahamaya Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 220.20 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.20 crore in June 2023 up 52.08% from Rs. 144.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 7.19% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2023 up 24.66% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2022.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 69.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.64% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.