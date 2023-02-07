Mahamaya Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 137.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 12.54% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.
Mahamaya Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.
|Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 60.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.45% over the last 12 months.
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.44
|164.16
|137.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.44
|164.16
|137.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|139.07
|125.74
|113.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.13
|8.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.59
|13.64
|-8.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.67
|1.57
|1.05
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.62
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.14
|20.11
|18.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.26
|1.36
|2.82
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.17
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.38
|1.53
|2.85
|Interest
|0.80
|0.50
|1.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.58
|1.03
|1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.73
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.58
|1.76
|1.50
|Tax
|0.45
|0.49
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.13
|1.27
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.13
|1.27
|1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|16.43
|16.43
|14.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|0.77
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|0.77
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|0.77
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|0.77
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited