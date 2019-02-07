Mahamaya Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 128.04 crore, up 77.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.04 crore in December 2018 up 77.02% from Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018 up 310.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2018 up 31.04% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2017.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 109.55 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 48.74% over the last 12 months.