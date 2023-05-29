English
    Mahamaya Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.38 crore, up 32.83% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.38 crore in March 2023 up 32.83% from Rs. 141.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 30.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.92% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.

    Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

    Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 64.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.

    Mahamaya Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.38152.44141.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.38152.44141.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.11139.07113.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.200.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.95-16.590.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.011.671.75
    Depreciation1.471.671.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0924.1421.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.742.262.39
    Other Income0.660.120.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.412.382.74
    Interest1.340.801.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.071.581.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.071.581.57
    Tax0.450.450.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.621.130.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.621.130.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.600.580.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.221.711.75
    Equity Share Capital16.4316.4316.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.041.18
    Diluted EPS0.741.041.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.041.18
    Diluted EPS0.741.041.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

