Mahamaya Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 137.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.