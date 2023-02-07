Mahamaya Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 137.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

Mahamaya Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

Mahamaya Steel shares closed at 60.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.45% over the last 12 months.