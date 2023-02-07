English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahamaya Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahamaya Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.44 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 137.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

    Mahamaya Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.44164.16137.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.44164.16137.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.07125.74113.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.138.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.5913.64-8.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.571.05
    Depreciation1.671.621.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1420.1118.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.261.362.82
    Other Income0.120.170.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.381.532.85
    Interest0.800.501.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.581.031.50
    Exceptional Items--0.73--
    P/L Before Tax1.581.761.50
    Tax0.450.490.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.131.271.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.131.271.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.580.110.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.711.381.98
    Equity Share Capital16.4316.4314.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.841.34
    Diluted EPS1.040.841.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.841.34
    Diluted EPS1.040.841.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited