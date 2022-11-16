Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 1.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 61.45% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Mahalaxmi Sm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Mahalaxmi Sm shares closed at 10.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 66.94% over the last 12 months.