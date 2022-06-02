Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 6.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 6.2% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Mahalaxmi Sm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

Mahalaxmi Sm shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.80% returns over the last 6 months and 180.70% over the last 12 months.