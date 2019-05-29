Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Seamless are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 9.89% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 66.87% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 67.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
Mahalaxmi Sm shares closed at 8.08 on March 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Mahalaxmi Seamless
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.47
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.47
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.20
|-0.10
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.07
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.05
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.22
|Interest
|0.06
|0.08
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.03
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited