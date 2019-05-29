Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 9.89% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 66.87% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 67.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

Mahalaxmi Sm shares closed at 8.08 on March 07, 2019 (BSE)