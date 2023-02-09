Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 43.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.