Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 43.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Mahalaxmi Sm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

Mahalaxmi Sm shares closed at 7.35 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -34.96% over the last 12 months.