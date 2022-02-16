Mahalaxmi Sm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2021 up 20.68% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 217.85% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 34.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Mahalaxmi Sm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Mahalaxmi Sm shares closed at 9.61 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.78% returns over the last 6 months and 152.89% over the last 12 months.