Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.54 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.54 crore in September 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 43.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 220.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 83.38% returns over the last 6 months