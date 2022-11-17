English
    Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.54 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Rubtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.54 crore in September 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 43.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.

    Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 220.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 83.38% returns over the last 6 months

    Mahalaxmi Rubtech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.5448.8243.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.5448.8243.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.5731.0224.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.38-5.37-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.313.093.01
    Depreciation2.082.051.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6317.6013.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.330.431.90
    Other Income0.922.670.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.243.102.63
    Interest1.061.000.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.182.101.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.182.101.76
    Tax0.430.530.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.751.571.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.751.571.25
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.651.480.94
    Diluted EPS1.651.480.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.651.480.94
    Diluted EPS1.651.480.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
