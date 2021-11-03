Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.74 crore, up 37.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.74 crore in September 2021 up 37.51% from Rs. 31.81 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021 down 53.78% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021 down 25.21% from Rs. 6.07 crore in September 2020.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2020.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 73.15 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 94.55% returns over the last 6 months and 120.33% over the last 12 months.