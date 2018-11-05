Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.75 crore, down 27.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 41.75 crore in September 2018 down 27.61% from Rs. 57.68 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2018 up 240.75% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2018 up 39.49% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2017.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2017.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 46.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.