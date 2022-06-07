Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore, down 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore in March 2022 down 18.93% from Rs. 55.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022 down 39.61% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022 down 25.48% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 129.65 on June 06, 2022 (NSE)