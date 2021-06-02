Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 39.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in March 2021 up 39.02% from Rs. 40.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021 up 133.17% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2021 up 65.26% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2020.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2020.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 51.35 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and 110.88% over the last 12 months.