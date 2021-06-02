MARKET NEWS

Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 39.02% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Rubtech are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in March 2021 up 39.02% from Rs. 40.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021 up 133.17% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2021 up 65.26% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2020.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2020.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 51.35 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and 110.88% over the last 12 months.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations55.6838.6040.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.6838.6040.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.2315.0724.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.055.29-2.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.482.883.39
Depreciation2.432.373.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.2810.3411.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.212.640.39
Other Income2.210.130.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.422.781.33
Interest2.090.300.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.332.481.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.332.481.11
Tax0.760.620.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.571.861.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.571.861.10
Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.931.390.83
Diluted EPS1.931.390.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.931.390.83
Diluted EPS1.931.390.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahalaxmi Rub #Mahalaxmi Rubtech #Results #rubber
first published: Jun 2, 2021 09:00 am

