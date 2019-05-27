Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.66 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.66 crore in March 2019 down 6.21% from Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 50.37% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019 down 13.77% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2018.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2018.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 36.30 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.55% returns over the last 6 months and -23.90% over the last 12 months.