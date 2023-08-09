Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.13 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.13 crore in June 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 48.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 down 19.65% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2023 down 11.26% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2022.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 165.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.94% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.