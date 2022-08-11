Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.82 crore, up 39.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.82 crore in June 2022 up 39.46% from Rs. 35.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 9.41% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 132.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.32% returns over the last 6 months