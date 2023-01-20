Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 49.18% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2022 up 14.74% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 250.75 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 84.17% returns over the last 6 months