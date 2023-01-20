English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Rubtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 49.18% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2022 up 14.74% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2021.

    Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

    Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 250.75 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 84.17% returns over the last 6 months

    Mahalaxmi Rubtech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8448.5445.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8448.5445.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.2426.5722.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-1.383.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.423.313.10
    Depreciation2.112.082.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5015.6313.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.642.331.71
    Other Income0.710.921.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.343.242.75
    Interest1.141.061.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.202.181.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.202.181.57
    Tax0.420.430.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.771.751.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.771.751.19
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.671.651.04
    Diluted EPS1.671.651.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.671.651.04
    Diluted EPS1.671.651.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahalaxmi Rub #Mahalaxmi Rubtech #Results #rubber
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:00 pm