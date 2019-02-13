Mahalaxmi Rub Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 19.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in December 2018 down 19.48% from Rs. 52.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018 up 17.83% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2018 down 3.9% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2017.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2017.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 42.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -21.20% over the last 12 months.