Mahalaxmi Rub Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.93 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.93 crore in March 2023 up 13.37% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 28.52% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 down 19.81% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2022.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 258.50 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 107.63% over the last 12 months.