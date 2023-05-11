English
    Mahalaxmi Rub Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.93 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Rubtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.93 crore in March 2023 up 13.37% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 28.52% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 down 19.81% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.

    Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2022.

    Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 258.50 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 107.63% over the last 12 months.

    Mahalaxmi Rubtech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.9366.2566.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.9366.2566.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.2234.8933.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.972.30-3.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.503.603.51
    Depreciation2.142.132.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8820.1226.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.223.213.42
    Other Income1.400.662.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.623.875.74
    Interest1.461.231.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.162.644.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.162.644.33
    Tax0.690.540.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.472.113.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.472.113.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.472.113.46
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.983.25
    Diluted EPS2.331.983.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.983.25
    Diluted EPS2.331.983.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 11, 2023 09:11 am