Mahalaxmi Rub Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.09 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.09 crore in March 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 130.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)